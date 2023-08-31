Peggy Sue Shah Aug 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Peggy Sue Shah, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 30th, 2023.A funeral service will be conducted at 5pm Sunday in the chapel of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The family will receive friends from 4-5pm prior to the service.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Sullivan EMS chief says ambulance replacement plan 'tremendous' Northeast State, Tennessee College of Applied Technology sign first-ever articulation agreement Driver and vehicle located from fatal Duffield crash Kingsport offices closed for Labor Day Hancock/ Hawkins County Isaish 117 House chapter to host fishing tournament Kingsport law office receives new mural Local Events