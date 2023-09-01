Peggy Sue Shah went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 30, 2023. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all her heart. Peggy led numerous others to the Lord and her powerful prayers ministered to myriads of people through the years. She embodied unconditional love and generosity. Peggy’s beauty, inside and out, radiated to all. Her huge personality, humor, wit, and charisma will be missed on this present earth. She loved spending time with her family, reading, traveling, theater, and fashion. Peggy also cherished her favorite dog, Hamilton.
She worked at the United States Patent Office in Washington, DC as a secretary; at Clinch Valley College, as a receptionist and secretary; and for over 20 years at Status Allergy Clinic, as an Office Manager. However, her true work was lifting up and encouraging her family and friends and being the steadfast rock of the family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Chirag Shah; parents, Clifford Franklin and Inez Aistrop Franklin; brother, Ronnie Franklin; and nephew, Joey Franklin.
Left behind to cherish her memory and to yearn for the Resurrection Day when they can be reunited with her are her loving husband of 47 years, Dr. Nalin G. Shah; son, Clifford Franklin and his wife Tamra Franklin; daughter, Neesha Shah and fiancé Brandon Thompson; granddaughter, Sommer Franklin; sister-in-law, Betty Franklin; and her nephew, Benjamin Franklin; and many other special family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA.