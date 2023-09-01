December 16, 1943 - August 30, 2023

Peggy Sue Shah went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 30, 2023. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all her heart. Peggy led numerous others to the Lord and her powerful prayers ministered to myriads of people through the years. She embodied unconditional love and generosity. Peggy’s beauty, inside and out, radiated to all. Her huge personality, humor, wit, and charisma will be missed on this present earth. She loved spending time with her family, reading, traveling, theater, and fashion. Peggy also cherished her favorite dog, Hamilton.


