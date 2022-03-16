Peggy Sue Salyers, 75, passed away on Monday 3/14/22 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Dent (Hen) and Mamie Hazel Salyers. She passed away surrounded by her family in Florida, although she spent most of her life in Kingsport, TN.
Peggy Sue’s surviving family includes her daughters; Vickie Stidham (Gary Stidham) and Kathie Salyers, her grandchildren; Steven Gentry, Summer Andrews (Nathan Andrews), Sierra Sculley (Dustin Sculley), and Greg Stidham (Whitney Stidham) and great grandchildren; Johnathan McKenzie, Emory Sculley, Victoria Sculley, and Vander Sculley.
Peggy Sue is also survived by her brother Ted Salyers (Debbie Salyers); her nephews Tony Salyers (Brandi Salyers) and Jordan Salyers; and her great nephew Brooks Salyers and great niece Ashlyn Salyers.
Peggy Sue was a high energy and loving woman. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Born into the Baptist faith, she believed in kindness and generosity. She lived her life according to these principles. She also had a wonderful sense of humor and loved doting on her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated in Florida and a memorial service will be held in her honor in Tennessee. The time for this service is still to be determined.
Heaven has gained another angel and she will be dearly missed by all those she knew.