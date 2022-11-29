“Times have changed, and times are strange, Here I come, but I ain't the same, Mama, I'm coming home” ~ Ozzy

KINGSPORT - Peggy Sue Parsons Lozier, age 69 of Kingsport, left her earthly life on and was reunited with her soulmate on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Peggy was born on February 18, 1953 in Middlesboro, KY to Jessee and Virginia Parsons. Peggy married her soulmate, Jim Lozier, and for 48 years they lived a beautiful life together. Jim preceded her in death on November 11, 2020.

