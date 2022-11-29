“Times have changed, and times are strange, Here I come, but I ain't the same, Mama, I'm coming home” ~ Ozzy
KINGSPORT - Peggy Sue Parsons Lozier, age 69 of Kingsport, left her earthly life on and was reunited with her soulmate on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Peggy was born on February 18, 1953 in Middlesboro, KY to Jessee and Virginia Parsons. Peggy married her soulmate, Jim Lozier, and for 48 years they lived a beautiful life together. Jim preceded her in death on November 11, 2020.
Peggy was a spunky, free-spirited, young at heart woman. She worked with the Kingsport Mets and housed many players during their stay in Kingsport. She loved her baseball family, and she was their biggest fan. Peggy loved her family, especially spending time with her great nieces, Courtney and Cassidy. She enjoyed shopping and she was a devoted music fan to Ozzy and the Rolling Stones. Her upbeat personality, loving nature, and humor will truly be missed.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her soulmate, Jim Lozier; sister, Patricia Lawson; and niece, April Good. Those left to carry on the music of Peggy are her nephews, Michael Good and wife Martha, and Phillip Lawson; niece, Angela Good Smith and husband Matthew; grandnieces, Courtney Good, and Cassidy Good; grandnephew, Andrew Smith; fur baby, Bashie; and her dear friend, Scott Ball.
There will be a memorial service to honor Peggy’s life on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Reverend Jerry Jones will be speaking at 7:00 pm.