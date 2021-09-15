BLOUNTVILLE - Peggy Spivey, 81, of Blountville, TN entered into rest on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Ponderosa Cemetery, Sugar Pine Lane, Gate City, VA with Pastor Justin Smith officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:50 AM Thursday at the cemetery, where all in attendance are requested to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Spivey family.