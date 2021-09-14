BLOUNTVILLE - Peggy Spivey, 81, of Blountville, TN entered into rest on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Chicago, IL on July 19, 1940, a daughter of the late Arthur and Amelia Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Artie Murray.
Peggy was retired from the financial management division of Arcata Graphics in Kingsport, TN.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her loving husband, George Spivey; children, Mike Jeziorski, Amy Norder, Julie Thompson, and Brian Grant; 9 grandchildren; sister, Dawn Martin; and brother, Dennis Murray; step-children, Tessa Snapp and Brent Spivey; and 5 step-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Ponderosa Cemetery, Sugar Pine Lane, Gate City, VA with Pastor Justin Smith officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:50 AM Thursday at the cemetery, where all in attendance are requested to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To express condolences to the Spivey family
