Peggy Marie Sherfey, 79, passed away on August 5, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Keokuk, IA. Peggy was born on August 14, 1941 in Hannibal, MO to Harvey Ray and Mary Margaret Brandon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Ray Sherfey; two daughters, Betty Lou Holland and Renia Rosenbaum; maternal & paternal grandparents, one grandson, two great-grandsons, several aunts and uncles.
Peggy is survived by her children, Penny (Steve) Garland, James (Tina) Holland, Vestil (Diana) Holland, Leo (Heather) Lothridge, Gary (Connie) Lothridge, Rebecca “Becki” (Brian) Bergheger; brothers, Ralph (Sharon) Brandon, Harvey Joe (Barb) Brandon, Robert (Karen) Brandon, Donald (Rita) Brandon, Bill Brandon; sisters, Carol Brandon, Mary Durbin; twenty-two grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral services will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, with the Pastor Eddie McAmis and Pastor Charlie Byrd officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 10am on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Todd Lothridge, Adam Lothridge, Ethan Hashbarger, Casey Bergheger, Cody Falin, and nephew, Harvey Joe Brandon, Jr.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is serving the Sherfey family.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.