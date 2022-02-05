KINGSPORT – Peggy Ruth Meade Lell, 92, passed away peacefully in her home in Rock Hill, SC on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022.
Peggy was born in Valls Creek, WV. on March 9th, 1929 to Clyde and Laura Bell Meade, the 3rd born child of 7 siblings. Peggy worked at the Kingsport Printing Press for over 40 years. She loved life and was active all of her life with multiple pursuits, and well into her golden years as an avid bowler and golfer. Peggy had two daughters – Deborah Carolyn Lell Pruett and Chere Lell Goins, both of which preceded her in death.
Peggy is survived by her sister Della Miller; and four grandchildren - Mark P. Garner and his wife Heather Garner; Laura Garner Joy and her husband Jimmy Joy; Travis Goins and his wife Stephanie Goins; and Todd Goins. Her oldest grandchild, Chad Goins, also preceded her in death. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Greenville, 950 W. Farris Road, Greenville SC, 29605 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be made to www.greenefuneralhome.net