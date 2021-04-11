CHURCH HILL- Peggy Pippin Lloyd, 87, went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2021 at her home after a brief illness.
Being born in Elizabethton on August 23, 1933, Peggy spent most of her life in Church Hill. She retired after 31 years from Food City. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and was a big part of her great grandchildren’s lives after retirement.
Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved and greatly missed husband of 69 years, Howard “Edd” Lloyd; parents, Clarence and Myrtle Pippin; brother, Jack Pippin; sister, Faye McCoy; special brothers-in-law, Freddie Corley and Robert “Bob” and wife Billie Jo Lloyd.
Peggy is survived by her son, Howard Lloyd, Jr. (Glenda); daughter, Pam Sivert (David); granddaughters, Melinda Stapleton (Mark), Nikki Mosley (Richie), and Holly Doran (Brian); great grandchildren, Hailee, MaKenzey Smith, Kendall Stapleton, Larissa and Jarrett Mosley, David and Bailee Doran; great great grandchild, T.J. Dennison; special sister and friend Ginger Corley; special nieces, Joi Beamer, Christy Lloyd, and Debbie Green; special nephew, Kenneth Lloyd; several nieces and nephews.
Per Peggy’s wishes, a private family service will be held for the family on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the care of Peggy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Safe Harbor Church; 1205 Gibson Mill Road, Kingsport, TN 37660
