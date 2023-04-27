II Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
GATE CITY, VA - Peggy Pat (Parks) Pendleton, 73, passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Peggy was born on July 4, 1949 in Nickelsville, VA, a daughter of the late SV and Alice (Breeding) Parks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Fern Parks Harris and Faye Parks Slaughter; brother, Ricky “Trixxie” Parks; nephew, Mark “Polo” Harris.
Surviving are her husband, Clay Pendleton; daughter, Mechon Baker and husband, Jason; son, Travis Lane; grandchildren, Savannah Holt and Cori Baker; great-granddaughter, Callie Holt; step-daughters, Chelsea Pendleton Grills and Brenna Stiner; step-grandson, Luke Baker; nieces, Sherry Bledsoe and Robin Bross; nephews, Sam Harris and Bobby Slaughter; several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many friends; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and JC Pendleton; sister-in-law, Carmen Taylor and son, Jimmy; friends like sisters, Linda Dishner and Ann Taylor.
Peggy was a nurse at the Brian Center in Weber City until her health forced her to retire. She loved her job, her co-workers and the residents she cared for.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Greg DeMotts, Dr. Ryan Richardson and staff, and Caris Hospice for their loving care shown to Peggy and her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in Peggy’s memory to First Baptist Church of Nickelsville Mission Fund, 11606 Nickelsville Hwy, Nickelsville, VA 24271.
A private service will be held for Peggy at a later time with Rev. Steve Collins officiating.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family of Peggy Pendleton.
