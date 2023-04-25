Peggy Pat (Parks) Pendleton Apr 25, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA -- Peggy Pat (Parks) Pendleton, 73, passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday, April 24, 2023. A complete obituary notice will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA (www.cartertrent.com) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Hattie Christine DeBord Sandra Vicars Holtzclaw Ralph "Buddy" Wingett Stanley "Lige" Manis Delmis “Modie” Elmore Keith Pearl Egan Delmis “Modie” Elmore Keith Ruby Sara Sumrall Fudge Robert James White Shelby Jean Owens