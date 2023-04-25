GATE CITY, VA -- Peggy Pat (Parks) Pendleton, 73, passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday, April 24, 2023.

A complete obituary notice will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA (www.cartertrent.com)

