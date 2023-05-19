CHARLOTTE, NC - Peggy Newlin Crawford Sharpe, 97 of Charlotte, NC passed away on the evening of May 10, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center. 

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.

