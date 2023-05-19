Peggy Newlin Crawford Sharpe May 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHARLOTTE, NC - Peggy Newlin Crawford Sharpe, 97 of Charlotte, NC passed away on the evening of May 10, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Tourism History Welfare LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Mildred Phipps Martin Ashley Nichole Copas Betty B. Edwards James Edward Collins (Edd) Clarence “Dick” Atkins Wilson “Will” Wise Barbara “Faye” Stacy Wallace Eldridge Bishop Jackie L. Hicks Imogene Scalf