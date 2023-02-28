KINGSPORT - Peggy Nave Ferrell of Kingsport passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, after a brief period of declining health.

Trinity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A memorial service for Peggy and her husband, Bobby Ray Ferrell will be announced at a later time.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you