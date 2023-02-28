Peggy Nave Ferrell Feb 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Peggy Nave Ferrell of Kingsport passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, after a brief period of declining health.Trinity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A memorial service for Peggy and her husband, Bobby Ray Ferrell will be announced at a later time. Please visit trinitymemorialcenters.com for her obituary and to leave online condolences. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you