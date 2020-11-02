Peggy Marlene Yanez-Breeding, 66, beloved wife of Rodolfo Yanez-Oroczo went to be with the Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her home in Coeburn, Virginia while surrounded by family and friends.
Peggy, a born again Christian of the Pentecostal faith, served God all her life. Peggy spent a lifetime caring for others as a nurse. For many years, she worked in the nursing profession at St. Mary’s Hospital, MECC nursing program and the Virginia Department of Health. Peggy set a wonderful example of her Christian life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to everyone.
Peggy is proceeded in death by her parents, Hubert and Marie Breeding; and one brother, James Breeding.
Surviving are her husband, Rodolfo Yanez-Orozco of Coeburn; two sons, Erik Yanez-Breeding and wife Elizabeth of Abingdon, VA and Brandon Yanez-Breeding of Abingdon, VA; one daughter, Vanessa Yanez-Cyphers and husband Russell of Wise; three grandchildren, Braxton Cyphers, Moses Cyphers and Kate Yanez; two brothers, Robert Breeding and wife Ella of Wise, and Randall Eugene Cox of Big Stone Gap, VA; special cousin, Shirley Faye Wells of Norton; niece, Tammy Harding of Wise; long-time friend Darlene Moore of Wise; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Peggy Yanez-Breeding will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Wise Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mountain Empire Community College Foundation - Health Sciences – Nursing – LPN Program, 3441 Mountain Empire Rd, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
