Peggy Lynne (Gouge) Key was born in Kingsport, TN on October 5, 1966 to the late Strail and Helen Gouge. She passed away on December 26, 2021 and is now pain free after a decade of suffering from a stroke in 2011. Peggy was a 1984 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her Grandparents, numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Peggy is survived by her sister Patricia Anne (Weston) and her nieces Sarah and Rebekah Hade. She is also survived by her Aunt Barbara Berry and numerous Cousins. Services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the American Stroke Association.