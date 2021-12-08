Peggy Louise Ryan was born October 6, 1943, in Blackwood to Charlie and Hazel Ryan.
She was called home to be with our Lord on December 5th, 2021 at Norton Community Hospital.
The family will receive friends at the Roy A Green funeral home in Appalachia, VA, Friday, December 10, 2021, from 5-7 pm with services following in the funeral home chapel officiated by Pastor Jay Wells. Burial will be at 11 am Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the American Legion Cemetery, Big Stone Gap. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:15 am and leave by 10:30 for the procession to the cemetery. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com.
The family request that those in attendance wear a mask due to covid.