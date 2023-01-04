Peggy Louise Rhea Templeton Jan 4, 2023 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peggy Templeton, 81, passed away, Wednesday, January 4, 2023.Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Peggy Louise Rhea Templeton Funeral Home Condolence Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you