WEBER CITY, VA – Peggy Jean (Wolfe) Darnell, 87, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at her home.
The family will meet at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and receive friends until 11:00 AM.
Graveside services will follow at 11:30 AM Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Dean Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Kari White.
Pallbearers will be Nephews and Friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Elite Hospice staff, Janet and Misty; Superior Caregivers Group, Rhonda, Karen, Mona, Ginger and Karen; the staff of Preston Place II, for all their loving care for Peggy.
