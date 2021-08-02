WEBER CITY, VA – Peggy Jean (Wolfe) Darnell, 87, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Dungannon, VA on January 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Robert and Melissa Ellen (Greear) Wolfe. Peggy retired from Eastman Kodak in 1987 after 33 years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Weber City, VA. Peggy had a generous heart and was like a mother to everyone. She loved gospel music, especially Legacy Five.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Jerry Darnell; brother, Bobby Ray Wolfe; sister, Joretta Bishop; brother-in-law, Gerald Bishop; Sister-in-law, Yetta Wolfe and brother-in-law, Denny Darnell.
Surviving are her brother, Roger Wolfe; nephews and nieces, Steve (Jennifer) Bishop, Greg Bishop, Gary (Sue) Wolfe, Lynn (Tina) Wolfe, Jody (Susan) Wolfe, Barry (Amanda) Wolfe, Jackie (Gary) Broadwater, Karen (Danny) Jennings and Trey (Matt) Darnell; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sid and Eva Darnell; sister-in-law (more like a sister) Jean Darnell; sister-in-law, Dorothy Wolfe; several special great-nieces and nephews.
The family will meet at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and receive friends until 11:00 AM.
Graveside services will follow at 11:30 AM Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Dean Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Kari White.
Pallbearers will be Nephews and Friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Elite Hospice staff, Janet and Misty; Superior Caregivers Group, Rhonda, Karen, Mona, Ginger and Karen; the staff of Preston Place II, for all their loving care for Peggy.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Darnell family.