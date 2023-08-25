FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Peggy Jean (Rhoton) Jones, 75, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Thursday, August 24, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.
Peggy was born in Fort Blackmore, Virginia, on February 27, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Loyd and Hannah Rhoton.
She was employed at Tempur-pedic in Duffield. Prior to her employment at Tempur, Peggy had retired from the Cotton Mill after 30 plus years of service.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Larry Jones, her brothers-in-law, Randy Jenkins, and Kyle Ramey; nieces, Summer Kilgore and Connie Ramey, brother and sister-in-law, Bobbie and Clyde Rhoton, sister, Mary Tipton, and nephew, Josh Jones preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children Mike Jones and wife, Kelsey, Brian Jones and wife, Elizabeth, and son at heart, Richie Leighton and wife, Amy; stepchildren Sharon Bryant, Larry Miracle and wife, Christy, Karen Waycaster and husband, David, her sister, Louise Ramey, brother-in-law David Jones and wife, Glenda, sisters-in-law, Patsy Jenkins, Treva Jones, Leshia Kilgore and husband, Donald; grandchildren and light of her life, Colton, Maddison, and Grayson Jones. Step-grandchildren Jessie Brown, Dakota Brown, Eli Waycaster, Willow Waycaster, Hallie Miracle, and Clayton Light; Step-great grandchildren, Noah, and Audrey; along with nieces and nephews, Greg, Suzanne, Jeff, Jessica, Kristen, Tim, Lauren, Larry, Scotty, Paula, Bridgette, Lynn, Sheila, and Chris. Special work friends, Mary, and Jackie, as well as a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday August 27, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence of Mike and Kelsey. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Scott Vermillion officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Fall Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery, Fall Branch, TN. Family, and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m., for the graveside service.
Her nephews, Larry Tipton, Scotty Tipton, Greg Jones, Jeff Jenkins, Chris Rhoton, Tim Marshall, and grandsons, Colton Jones, and Grayson Jones will serve as pallbearers.