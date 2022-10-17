WISE, VA - Peggy Jean (Mullins) Dean, 83, passed away on October 13, 2022, at the Ridgecrest Manor Nursing facility in Duffield, VA, after a battle with lung cancer.

Born in the Dunbar section of Wise County, Peggy attended Wise High School where she met Pete, and they began their life-long romance. They were married shortly after she graduated, and he completed service with the U.S. Air Force. After graduating, Peggy worked primarily in the healthcare field as a receptionist at the Wise Clinic as well as a switchboard operator and admissions clerk at Wise Appalachian Regional Hospital.

