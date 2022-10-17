WISE, VA - Peggy Jean (Mullins) Dean, 83, passed away on October 13, 2022, at the Ridgecrest Manor Nursing facility in Duffield, VA, after a battle with lung cancer.
Born in the Dunbar section of Wise County, Peggy attended Wise High School where she met Pete, and they began their life-long romance. They were married shortly after she graduated, and he completed service with the U.S. Air Force. After graduating, Peggy worked primarily in the healthcare field as a receptionist at the Wise Clinic as well as a switchboard operator and admissions clerk at Wise Appalachian Regional Hospital.
She was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Wise Trinity Methodist Church.
Peggy was preceded in death by a son, Charles Jonathan Dean; parents, Joseph Troy and Naomi Mary (Adams) Mullins; sisters, Cleo Elliott and Mary Smith; brother, Joe Mullins.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 65 years, Clinton Fletcher (Pete) Dean; daughter, Chris McKnight of Montrose, CO; son, Fletcher Dean and wife, Jane Meade-Dean of Midland, MI; grandchildren, Will Dean, Taylor Dean, and Maggie Dean; brother, James Mullins of Lexington, Ky.; beloved dog, Charlie; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the many kind and committed caregivers, nurses, doctors, family, friends, and neighbors who helped and comforted Peggy and her family in her final days.
Funeral Services for Peggy Dean will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel, Wise, VA with Pastor Phillip Bates officiating. Burial will follow in the Addington-Hensley Cemetery, Wise, VA. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Sturgill Funeral Home, Wise, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider an “in memory of” donation to The James Taylor Adams Scholarship Award in Writing at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (1 College Ave, Wise, VA 24293), named for her grandfather, James Taylor Adams, a noted regional writer and historian. Donations could alternatively be made to the Southwest Virginia Cancer Center in Norton to support the wonderful work they do. Southwest Virginia Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund - 671 HWY 58 East, Norton, VA 24273