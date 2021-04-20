BLOUNTVILLE - Peggy Jean Avera, 83, of Blountville, passed away in the comfort of her home following a long journey of declining health. Born in Meridian, Mississippi on July 30, 1937, a daughter of the late William and Loreen Wright White, she returned to this area for the last 10 years to be close to her children.
Living at the beach for 25 years, she always welcomed family and friends for a fun vacation at her home. She loved dancing and music, cooking, and entertaining her family and friends. She was “Larger than Life”, always wearing a smile and making other people smile. Many tried to duplicate but could never master her homemade biscuits. She was a lover of animals, big and small.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband, Burgess “Bud” Hardin until his passing in 1978; Her second husband David Avera, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Ward; grandson; Westley Howell; and Tyler Perry.
Peggy is survived by her children, LuAnn Peery and Raymond of Bristol; Burgess Hardin and Linda of Blountville; and Lynda Perry and Joe of Kingsport; grandchildren; Shannon and Ray Peery, Adam Hardin, and Jordan Perry; and many nieces and nephews; step-children, Sarah McKenzie & Bob, Nancy A. Stagmaier and John, of Signal Mountain, Mary Fritsche and John of Burke, VA; and special companion, Fatbutt the cat.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kayla Douglas for the last 4 years of care and love, and in the last final months to Chassity Rainey, Ann Gray, Meghan Kilgore, and Tammy Courtney.
The family will be holding a private service.