FERNANDINA BEACH, FL - Peggy Jane Dixon Yates, 87, of Fernandina Beach, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Raised in Kingsport, Tennessee, Peggy was preceded in death by her siblings Joseph Dixon, Mary Dixon Faw, Charles Dixon, Robert Dixon, and her parents Joseph Hubert and Eunice Swisher Dixon, both Virginia natives.
She is survived by her husband, Army Colonel (Ret) William M. Yates of Fernandina Beach, her two daughters, Pauline (Curtis)Stanfield of Woodstock, GA and Cynthia (Larry) Webb of Atlanta, GA, twin sister Patty Dixon Roberts of Fernandina Beach; five grandchildren: Sellers Webb, Yates Webb, Jesse Webb, Ashley Stanfield Jones, Kyle Stanfield and eleven nieces and nephews.
Peggy graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. From there she moved to NYC where she held positions at Marsh and McLennan and Saks Fifth Ave. While living in New York City she met her husband, Bill. They were married in France at the American Church of Paris on July 4, 1958. Peggy enjoyed travelling during her husband’s military career, moving numerous times before settling in Franklin, Tennessee, Bill’s hometown, to raise their daughters. While in Franklin, Peggy was an active member of Allied Arts, Franklin Garden Club, Franklin Historical Society, and along with her husband, was a charter member of Carnton Club. In 1973, Peggy was featured in The Tennessean, Living Section for her expertise in French Cooking. She delighted friends and family wherever she lived, making every guest in her home feel welcomed. Peggy ended her professional career as Director of Food Services for the Franklin Special School District. The family’s last move was to Fernandina Beach, where she and her husband have resided since 1993. Peggy was an active member of St. Peters Episcopal Church until illness took its course. She spent her golden years enjoying the beach while honing her favorite talents and skills, including watercolor, bridge, and gardening.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Peters Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 20 at 10:00. Those desiring can make donations in her memory to Community Hospice - Jane and Bill Warner Center for Caring or St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Amelia Island.