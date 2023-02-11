NORA, VA – Peggy J. Cornett, 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee.
She was born in Richlands, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Reece and Bertha Belle Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cornett; one son, Jeff Cornett; two brothers, Frank and Jack Brown; two half-brothers, Jimmy Brown and Ronnie Wells; and one half-sister, Dorothy Brown.
She is survived by two daughters, Pam Gardner and husband, Phil, of Boerne, Texas and PJ Cornett of St. Paul, Virginia; two sons, Scott Cornett and wife, Edna, of Coeburn, Virginia and Jeter Cornett, of Castlewood, Virginia; one half-sister, Judy Senter and husband, Mike, of Clintwood, Virginia; one brother, Joe Brown, of Roanoke, Virginia; two half-brothers, Donnie Wells and wife, Linda, of Richlands, Virginia and Eddie Wells, of Wardell, Virginia; special niece, Marcella Farmer and husband, Bill, of Kingsport, Tennessee; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A “Celebration of Life” gathering will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Country Cabin in Norton, Virginia. Details will be posted at countrycabinmusic.com at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 5265, Kingsport, Tennessee 37663-0265 or online at www.habitat.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cornett family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.