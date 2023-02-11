NORA, VA – Peggy J. Cornett, 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee.

She was born in Richlands, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Reece and Bertha Belle Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cornett; one son, Jeff Cornett; two brothers, Frank and Jack Brown; two half-brothers, Jimmy Brown and Ronnie Wells; and one half-sister, Dorothy Brown.

