KINGSPORT - Peggy Hughes, 82, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born October 10, 1938 in Kingsport, TN to the late Orville and Leona Hite. Peggy was a lifelong member of Rock Springs United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening in her flowers and sewing. Peggy cherished her family and friends.
Besides her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her brother, J. Fred “Buddy” Hite nad special friend, Geraldine Williams.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, John Hughes; daughters, Lesia Owens (Tommy) and Lori Hammonds (Randy); granddaughters Leslie Fuller (James) and Sarah Owens; great-granddaughter, Reese Fuller; two granddogs, Duncan and Walter; special friends, Lynda Christian and Faye Cox; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home, Chapel, officiated by Rev. Dwight Marlow.
Peggy will be laid to rest following at East Lawn Memorial Park, Mausoleum II.
Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Sparger, Darrell Christian, and Bill Williams.
Online condolences may be made to the Hughes family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hughes family.