II Corinthians 5:8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
KINGSPORT - Peggy Horton, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital after a recurring illness and a long battle with dementia.
She was born in Kingsport and had been a resident of the Kingsport and Scott County, VA area all her life.
Mrs. Horton worked in accounting at Mason Dixon and retired as a bookkeeper at her husband’s business, Horton’s Welding and Equipment Repair.
As a young girl, she gave her heart to the Lord and served Him faithfully thru the years. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, choir member, visitation leader and a prayer warrior. Mrs. Horton enjoyed photography, trying new recipes, writing, working puzzles and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Mary Nelson Samples; sisters, Sue Samples and Lois Samples Kern; in laws, John L. and Callie Horton, Otis Horton, Pleas Horton and Denver Blair and nephews, Chris Horton and Randel Blair.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 67 years, Charles “Herb” Horton; daughters, Andrea Anderson (Randall) and Letha Lane (Randy); grandchildren, Tiffany Jothen (Peter), Austin Anderson, Seth Lane (Lydia) and Emily Lane; brother, Wayne Samples (Evelyn); sisters in law, Sue Stapleton (James), Willie Horton and Vergie Blair.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and respect to the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 5:50 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the Fireside Room. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Horton will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 1632 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660 or the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org/
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to caregivers, Tara Thomasson and Carol Cantrell of Superior Home Health Care.
The care of Peggy Horton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.