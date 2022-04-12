KINGSPORT - Peggy Gibson Graham passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee at the age of 86.
Peggy was born in McRoberts, Kentucky, on December 29, 1935. She attended First Church of God in Wise, Virginia, and Kingsport Community Church. She graduated from J.J. Kelly High School, and she worked at Wise Appalachian Hospital as secretary to the administrator until she retired. Peggy loved to participate in bible studies and played the piano and organ in church for many years. She was a servant at heart who volunteered with her sister-in-law Wilma for many years with Celebration Recovery.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Marvin Leroy Graham; her parents, Coy and Ina Gibson; brothers, Pat and Paul Gibson.
Peggy is survived by sons, Terry Graham and wife Rebecca, and Jeffrey Graham and Diane; granddaughters, Brandi Matheison, Melissa Simpson, and Audra Graham; grandsons Cole Graham and Chase Graham; great-grandsons, Coy Roop, Cayse Roop, and Rowan Graham Simpson
Peggy’s family would like to thank the caregivers at Holston Valley Medical Center for the excellent care and support she was given.
A Memorial will be held at a later date.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is in charge of arrangements and is honored to serve the family.