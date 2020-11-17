BIG STONE GAP, VA - Peggy “Darlene” Tichenor Lambert, age 66, passed away November 16, 2020 at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA. She was born January 18, 1954 in Appalachia, VA to the late Albert and Bertie Tichenor. Darlene graduated from Powel Valley High School class of 1972 and Mountain Empire Community College.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents Albert Tichenor and Bertie Grey Egan Tichenor. She is survived by her son, Danny Lambert of the home; her daughter Valerie Huffman; her brother Robert Tichenor and wife Patti of Johnson City, TN; two grandchildren, Austin and Hailee Huffman; her aunt, Irene Sorah of Johnson City, TN; her uncle James Egan and wife Judy of Big Stone Gap, VA; many other extended family and friends.
Visitation for Darlene will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 11 – 1 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with Brother Walter Rollins officiating. Burial will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the American Cancer Society.
Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are to wear masks/facial covering and social distancing guidelines are also to be in place.