Peggy Chesnutt Hodges, age 81, born July 26, 1940 died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her home, on Oak Hill Angus, that she loved so dearly, surrounded by her children.
There was not another place on earth that she loved as much as the farm where she grew up and lived on her entire life as well as the Angus Cows that were raised.
At the age of 10 she was baptized and joined the Rogersville Presbyterian Church. She attended Liberty Presbyterian Church as well as other churches where she served as pianist, which she loved with her whole heart. Besides God, and her family, she loved playing piano for people singing hymns.
Peggy graduated from Bulls Gap High School and Walters State Community College and attended University of Tennessee.
She was a retired Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and employed at Life Care Centers of America for 37 years. Her career began with Life Care in 1982 as Business Office Manager at Life Care Center of Church Hill, where she obtained her Nursing Home Administrators License. She then moved to Life Care Center of Greeneville, where she was presented A True Servant Leader’s Heart Award upon her retirement at the age of 78, on June 6, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Kyle and Alice Chesnutt of Rogersville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Edd (Duck) Hodges; infant daughter, Alice J. Hodges; sister, Mary Ruth Chesnutt; brother, Jimmy K. Chesnutt and her father and mother-in-law, Clyde and Minnie Hodges.
Peggy is survived by her children, Mary Jane and Chris Farmer, John and Kathy Hodges, and Tim and Dr. Barbara Hodges; and her beloved grandson, Jordan and Jordan Lynn Hodges; sisters-in-law, Brenda Hodges and Pearl Brannon as well as cousins, nieces and nephews and special friend Elizabeth Tucker.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The Celebration of Life Service will be on 2 pm Sunday in the Chapel of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with Mary Jane Farmer, CLP officiating and Jennifer Solomon delivering the Eulogy.
Interment will follow in Liberty Community Cemetery in Hawkins County.
Pallbearers are Jordan Hodges, Gary Chesnutt, Barry Chesnutt, Lance Solomon, Dale Farmer and James Perry.
Honorary pallbearers are Bob Howard, Lowell Goodson, Harold Finley, Gary Marshall, Leonard Eidson, Ken Givens, Scott Farmer, David Weaver, Hal Thurman, and Oliver Hartman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to a Humane Society of your choice or the East Tennessee Angus Association Scholarship Fund c/o Kristi Williams 301 Emerald Chase, Johnson City, Tennessee 37615.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Caris Hospice for the care, sensitivity and dignity shown to our mother and to Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home for the kindness, patience and dignity shown to John, Tim, Mary Jane and Jordan.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com