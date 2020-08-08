EAST STONE GAP, VA - Peggy Charlene Rose Sowards, 83, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center’s Long-Term Care in Norton, Va.
She was a lifelong resident of East Stone Gap, Va. and graduated as salutatorian of her class of East Stone Gap High School. She was an in-home caregiver for the critically ill. Peggy was a member of the East Stone Gap Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Sowards; daughter, Paulette Raye Sowards; parents, Charles and Vina (Hall) Rose; and three brothers, Donald Wayne Rose, Robert Dale Rose and William Edward Rose.
Surviving are four sons, Jeff Rose, Dennis Rose and Paul Sowards (Kim), Big Stone Gap, Va., and Mark Rose (Lisa), Greeneville, Tn.; three grandchildren, Brittany Rose Potter (Chad), Tiffany Daniel Rose (Greg Woods) and Zachary Blake Rose; two great grandchildren, Cade and Camryn Potter; siblings, Danny Joe Rose of Florida, Norma Sue Strickland of South Carolina, Margaret Elouise Rose, Abingdon, Va., Samuel Eugene Rose, Elkhorn City, Ky., Kenni Lou Cole (Jim), Pennington Gap, Va. and James Fred Rose, Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Rhandi Gail Harris and staff at Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, August 10, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Dr. Dearing Garner, Dr. Lonnie Brooks and Rev. Brad Stapleton officiaiting.
Committal graveside services will be 11:00am Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap, Va. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Social distancing and masks are required, per Gov. Northam’s executive order, to protect the family, friends and one’s self.
Memorial contributions may be made to H. O. P. E., c/o East Stone Gap Baptist Church, P. O. Box 100, East Stone Gap, Va. 24246.
