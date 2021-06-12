ALTOONA, IA - Peggy Ann Pierson was born to Bascom and Georgia (Byrd) Pierson at home on September 9, 1936 in Fall Branch, Tennessee. She passed away peacefully at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa, on June 8, 2021.
Peggy attended Fall Branch High School and played piano for church and accompanied various groups.
She worked as a medical assistant from 1954-1964, serving as President of the Medical Assistants Society of Tennessee. Peggy was active in PTA during David’s school years and served as President of her local PTA and was a lifetime member of the National PTA. She was active at First Christian Church is Kingsport, TN where she served as a Sunday School teacher (including the F.L.O.C.K. class) and as a chairperson for the Missions Ministry. She and her husband, Melvin, also had an active life with law enforcement organizations.
June 20 of 1966, Peggy married Melvin Doty. They were a fun-loving couple who were loved by everyone who knew them and loved everyone they met. Melvin died in 2003; they had shared life together for 36 years.
In 2006, Peggy moved to Altoona, Iowa, because she did not want to be a “long-distance Grandmother”. She adored her granddaughters and valued the time spent with them (which was never enough), creating memories, laughter, and mischief. She remained active in her faith at Woodland Hill Church of Christ and later at Bondurant Christian Church.
She began receiving services from Hospice of the Midwest in 2020 and moved to the Iowa Veterans Home as her dementia required increased assistance. There she received compassionate and loving care for which her family will always be grateful.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Bascom and Georgia Pierson; husband, Melvin Doty; and brother, Jim Pierson. She is survived by her son, David (Angela) Doty; granddaughters, Elizabeth Rose and Audra Jo; sister, Barbara (Tom) Zollman; sister-in-law, Norma Pierson; as well as her nieces, Rebecca Pierson, Rachel Simpson, and Erika Nazerias.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at First Christian Church, 106 E. Charlemont Avenue, Kingsport, Tennessee with a service to follow at 7 p.m. Peggy will be buried next to her husband the following day at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, Tennessee.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Iowa Veterans Home (Malloy 2 South), 1301 Summit Avenue, Marshalltown, IA 50158, https://ivh.iowa.gov/donate-or-volunteer/monetary-donations or Hospice of the Midwest, 629 W St S #100, Grinnell, IA 50112, https://hospiceofthemidwest.com/donate/.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.