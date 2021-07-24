KINGSPORT - Peggy Ann Osborne McGlothlin, 83, of Kingsport, wife to Bob McGlothlin, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister took her heavenly flight to be with Jesus on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center/Select Specialty Hospital.
Peggy was born December 22, 1937, in Slant, VA. She graduated from DBHS and retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999, from the Logistics Department. Peggy was a charter member of Higher Ground Baptist Church and was presently attending the Remnant Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Osborne; brother, Jack Osborne; sisters, Beth Osborne Goff and Mary Edith Osborne Dillard.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Bob McGlothlin; daughter, Robin McGlothlin; son, Mark McGlothlin; grandchildren, Raegan McGlothlin Vaughn and husband, Brian; Payton McGlothlin and fiance’, Tim Bell and Landrey McGlothlin; great-grandchildren, Ashley Vaughn and Alli McGlothlin; brother, Kent Osborne and wife, Jean; a host of special nieces, nephews and family; special caregivers, Rosemary McKinney and Mary McGlothlin.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 5:00-6:45 pm at Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Tony Crisp, Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor David Salley officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 am Wednesday, July, 28, 2021, at Walnut Chapel Church Cemetery. Those attending the service should meet at Oak Hill Funeral Home by 9:00 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers, Greg McGlothlin, Derrick McGlothlin, Marty McMurray, Brian Henderson, Kip Fletcher and Tim Wills. Honorary pallbearers, Eric, Gary, Dale and Bernie Osborne.
