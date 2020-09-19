Peggy Ann Dykes, 82, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1938 in Scott County, Virginia to the late Ernest and Opal Compton.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy J. Oaks, Sr., her second husband, Rev. Claude Dykes, Sr.; her common law husband, Jimmy Frank Ball; brother, Jerry Compton; and sisters, Carolyn Greer and Norma Jean Compton.
Peggy is survived by her son, Billy J. Oaks, Jr. and wife, Tammy; daughters, Shirley A. Harkleroad and husband, Allen, Jackie L. Broome and husband, Greg, and Susan K. Boswell and husband, Roger; five grandchildren, India K. Tyus, Meadow A. Harkleroad, Nyckolas D. Boswell, Brooklyn K. Boswell and Jaylon R. Boswell; great-grandchild, Israel W. Joseph; and sister, Patsy Meade.
The family will have a private graveside service on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Holston View Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow with family and friends at daughter, Shirley Harkleroad’s home in Fall Branch.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Peggy Ann Dykes.