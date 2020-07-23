BLOUNTVILLE - Peggy Ann Benton, 76, passed away at home on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) after a brief illness. She was a graduate off Blountville High School Class of 1962. She worked in the insurance business for several years. At the time of illness, she was employed by Clayton Homes.
Peggy enjoyed shopping, cooking, was involved with Secret Sister’s Group that she started in her church, and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reece & Neva J (Ford) McCrary; sister, Mary K. Glover; and brother, Jimmie McCrary.
She was member of Sound of Calvary Baptist Church, and former member of Faith Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Linville Benton; son, Jeff (Carolyn) Benton; granddaughter, Isabella Benton; grandson, Hunter Benton; sister, Betty Lou (Bobby) Carr; sister-in-law, Louise McCrary; brother-in-laws, Jim (Bandi) Benton, Bill (Patsy) Benton, and Ronnie (Kim) Benton; very special friends, Shannon & Heather Ball; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Peggy will be laid to rest on Saturday (July 25, 2020) at 11 a.m. in the Garden of Devotion at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Dean Earl and Pastor Eddie Zimmerman officiating. Special music will be provided by Mike Presnell. Due to the COVID 19 graveside services only will be held. Serving as honorary pallbearers, Phil McCrary, Greg McCrary, Benny McCracken, Gary Weathermare, Kevin Smith, Shannon Ball, and David Houser.
The family would like to a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for all of their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (502 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38205 in memory of Peggy Benton).
Online condolences may be made to the Benton family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Benton family.