MARYVILLE - Peggy Ann Beever, of Maryville, TN, formerly of Kingsport, TN, passed away on January 16, 2022. Peggy was born on March 25, 1939. She passed away peacefully at Blount Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Preceded in death by parents Roy and Bertha Beever and brother Robert "Bobby" Beever.
Survived by devoted sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Wilbur Shoun; "favorite" niece, Leigh Ann Shoun, and her special and dearly loved great nephew and niece, Jackson and Delaney Frye.
Peggy was a special education teacher in Hixson, Tennessee and Gate City, Virginia for many years before her retirement. She had a special love for her students and was able to help so many during her career.
She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, having worked as a youth leader during her early career. She was a member of Mafair UMC in Kingsport for most of her life, and upon moving to Maryville in 2019 she joined Broadway UMC. Her family and friends will greatly miss her quick wit, love for animals, and sense of humor. She loved Tennessee Vols football, Lady Vols basketball, and spending time with her family.
Memorial service will be held at a later date and place to be determined. In honor of Peggy, donations to the Brown Food Pantry at Broadway United Methodist Church, Maryville TN or Maryville-Alcoa Animal Rescue Center would be appreciated.