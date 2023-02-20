Peggy Anderson Feb 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Peggy Anderson, 72, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 20, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Judaism LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you