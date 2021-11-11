Peggy A. Trent Sanders, 83, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Village at Allandale. She was born January 19, 1938 in Hancock County, TN. Peggy accepted the Lord at a young age and was baptized at Stoney Gap Baptist Church. She had been a Christian all her life and was very knowledgeable of the bible. Peggy was always giving of herself and time and taught Sunday school at Oak Glen Baptist Church in Yuma, VA. She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts at Morrison City along with being homeroom mother of Bellridge Grade School. Peggy slowed down to take care of her family. She went to beauty school and became a licensed beautician. She opened her own beauty shop which she ran for some time. Peggy worked for Kingsport Press Quebecor and retired for health reasons after 20 years of service.
She was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Billy, Wendell, Cliff and George Trent, and 1 sister, Carmen Trent Dykes.
Peggy leaves behind a husband Bill of 61 years; 2 precious sons, Timothy Allen and Billy M. Sanders both of Kingsport; and 2 sisters, Gladys Trent Payleian and Louetta Trent White, both of Kingsport.
The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Hobbie McReary officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate, or to Sullivan County Humane Society, www.petworkstn.com.
