Peggy A. Trent Sanders, 83, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Village at Allandale.
The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Hobbie McReary officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate, or to Sullivan County Humane Society, www.petworkstn.com.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.