KINGSPORT - Pebble Mullins, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was born to the late Hobert and Della Mae (Porter) Freeman.
Pebble was the former owner of Antiques on Broad in Downtown Kingsport for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents Pebble was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Mullins; brother, Joel Freeman; great-granddaughter, Kylie Grace Hickman; mother and father-in-law, Letcher and Opal Mullins; sister-in-law, Lola Turner; and nephew, Anthony Marcus.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Mullins; grandson, Phillip Hickman and wife Kala; great-granddaughters, Adalyne and Lillian Hickman; sisters, Joann Marcus, Brenda Osborne, and Joy Palmer; sisters-in-law, Chris Poe, Susan Rose, and Margaret Hodge; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Mullins family will honor Pebble’s life with a Graveside Service in The Chapel of Memories Mausoleum on Wednesday February 10, 2021 beginning at 2:00pm.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Mullins family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37663 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081