KINGSPORT - Pearl Lee Johnson Fleenor, age 97, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tommy Haynes officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Gunnings Cemetery. All those wishing to attend the burial are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all attendees are asked to wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Fall Creek Baptist Church, located at 1600 Fall Creek Rd. Kingsport, TN 37663.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Fleenor family.