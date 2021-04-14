KINGSPORT - Pearl Lee Johnson Fleenor, age 97, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born August 16, 1923, in Beckley, West Virginia, and moved to Sullivan County when she was 20 years old. Pearl was a retiree of the Sullivan County School System. She was a founding member of Fall Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Fleenor; parents, James and Ester Johnson; son-in-law, Jackie Reed; 5 sisters, Edna Blevins, Zola Boyles, Zana Thompson, Wanda Laffertty, and Gladys Price.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Jenny Reed and Ruby Gentry (Gerald) both of Blountville; 6 grandchildren, Melisa Morse, Beth Medlin (Gary), Nikki Krajeck (Jody), Phyllis Davis (Brent), Scott Gentry and Jennifer Rhoton (Anthony); 6 great-grandchildren, Cody Addison, Cole Addison, Hunter Osborne, Grayson Osborne, Tori Parmer and Seth Davis; 2 step great-granddaughters, Haley Rhoton and Alexis Rhoton; several great great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Poore (Roland); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tommy Haynes officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Gunnings Cemetery. All those wishing to attend the burial are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all attendees are asked to wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Fall Creek Baptist Church, located at 1600 Fall Creek Rd. Kingsport, TN 37663.
