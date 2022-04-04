KINGSPORT - Pearl L Gibson, age 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at home.
Pearl was a member at Pleasant View Baptist. She was an LPN at Holston Valley Medical Center. She loved to scrapbook.
Pearl is preceded in death by husband Leonard, parents Virgil & Georgia Liddle, daughter Kay & (Neal) Matlock, five brothers, and three sisters.
Pearl is survived by daughter Kathy Gibson Williams & (Paul); four granddaughters Lisa McLaughlin, Susie Ford, Christy Peters, and Jaime Powell; four great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.
Gibson family will receive friends Thursday April 7, 2022 from 12-1 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, the funeral service will follow at 2 PM, and Burial to follow the service in the Apostles Garden in East Lawn Memorial Park. Officiating the service will be Rev. Lisa McLaughlin.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Gibson family.