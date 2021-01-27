KINGSPORT - Pearl Goldie Ryan, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center with loved ones by her side.
Pearl was born in Jonesville, VA on November 8, 1930 to the late Herbert Bernard Sybert and Roxie Lee Sybert Bradshaw. She graduated from East Stone Gap High School in 1949 and went to work at Natural Tunnel. In 1951, Pearl was brought to Kingsport by Andy & Brownie Anderson to work at the newly opened Ridgefields Country Club.
Until her retirement in August 1995, Pearl enjoyed serving the members of Ridgefields as the Head Chef. Over the years, Pearl had the pleasure of serving a wide variety of food to many people including Congressman, NFL Football Players, UT Coaches and even a few nationally known musicians as part of the Holston Valley Hospital Gala. Pearl was even recognized by her peers being awarded Chef of the Year & Chef Professionalism honors from the Mountain Empire Culinary Association as well as being named one of the Top Chefs in American on two occasions. Her true passion was country cuisine but as she proved many times, she had a true gift for cooking. To this day people always remember her sweet rolls, pecan pies and for the Friday golfers New England Clam Chowder just to name a few.
To her family and friends, she was a loving mother, true and loyal friend and always trying to take care of others. Pearl was a member of Fordtown Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Ryan in 1999 and four brothers, James Patton Sybert, Normal Doyle Sybert, Delmar Reece Habe Sybert and Ronnie Leeman Sybert.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn S. Ryan of the home; one sister, Wanda Bradshaw Persinger and husband, Ron of Kingsport; sisters-in-law, Edith R. Maden, Margaret R. Gilreath and Beatrice Maness of Kingsport, Gertrude Sybert of Big Stone Gap, VA, and Deloris Sybert of Denver, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID concerns, a graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Fordtown Baptist Church Cemetery, 444 Old Fordtown Road, Kingsport, TN 37663, with Brother Bryan Moore and Pastor Keith Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617, Petworks, P.O. Box 7545, Kingsport, TN 37664, the Fordtown Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 444 Old Fordtown Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663, or to the charity of one’s choice.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center, the staff of Ballad Health Hospice and her personal caregiver, Amy Leonard, for their compassionate care.