DUFFIELD, VA -- Pearl Egan, 78, of the Sloantown Community, entered into rest on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA (cartertrent.com)

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you