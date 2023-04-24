Pearl Egan Apr 24, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DUFFIELD, VA -- Pearl Egan, 78, of the Sloantown Community, entered into rest on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA (cartertrent.com) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Statistics LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Ruby Sara Sumrall Fudge Robert James White Shelby Jean Owens Hattie Christine DeBord Christopher "Chris" Bishop Benjamin Greg Moore Margaret June Winstead Clendenon Thomas Wayne Green Emmett John Cook Violet Sue Fletcher