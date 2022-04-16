KINGSPORT - Pauline Virginia Hall, age 92, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was an active member of West View Baptist Church in Kingsport for 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Hall; parents, Karl and Della Horton; and sister, Linda Simpson.
She is survived by her children, Rhonda Carpenter, Theresa Hall and Karl Hall (Sharon); grandchildren, Tara Kern (Jim) and Jerry Dale Carpenter; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to dear friend, Renae Cook for her care and support.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is proudly serving the Hall family.