ROGERSVILLE - Pauline Pearson Wallen, age 103, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville, following a period of declining health.Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Highland Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compromise Baptist Church, c/o Millard Hartley, 109 Winegar Hollow Rd., Rogersville, TN. 37857 Online condolences may be made to www.broomefuneralhome.comThe staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wallen family.