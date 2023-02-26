ROGERSVILLE - Pauline Pearson Wallen, age 103, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville, following a period of declining health.

Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Highland Cemetery.

