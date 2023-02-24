ROGERSVILLE - Pauline Pearson Wallen, age 103, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville, following a period of declining health. She was born in Eidson, TN to John and Kate Sizemore Pearson November 9, 1919. Pauline was a lifetime member of Compromise Baptist Church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and attended regularly as long as her health permitted. Mrs. Wallen retired from Eastman Chemical Company after twenty-nine years as a forelady. She was preceded in death by her husband Bascom Wallen, parents John M. Pearson, M.D. and Kate Sizemore Pearson, sister Jean Richardson, brothers Rod and Carl Pearson, niece Dr. Judy Daniels Walters.
Survivors include sister Henrietta Daniels of Talbott, nieces Connie Richardson and Roger McGrady of Jonesborough, Melissa Pearson of Kingsport, nephews Max Richardson and wife Angellette of Kingsport, Johnny Daniel and wife Pat of Talbott, great-nieces Caitlin, Callie, and Jacy Richardson, special friend Shirley Hilton, special neighbors Larry and Carol Trent.
Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compromise Baptist Church, c/o Millard Hartley, 109 Winegar Hollow Rd., Rogersville, TN. 37857