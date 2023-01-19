“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” Psalm 116:15
COEBURN, VA – Our precious Momma, Pauline Patsy Blevins, 92, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Coeburn, Virginia.
Funeral Services for Pauline Patsy Blevins will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Bill Crawford, Rev. Virgil Musick, Rev. Jeremy Mullins, and Rev. Garry Blevins officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 9:30 a.m., Friday. Pallbearers will be Mack Hylton, Toby Blevins, Robbie Blevins, Amen Hylton, James Dzuba, Richard Blevins, Robert Baker, Mason Blevins, and Ayden Hylton. Honorary Pallbearers will be the multitude of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. The family would like to give special thanks to our mother’s caregiver and daughter-in-law, Marie Blevins. We will be forever grateful for the love and care showed to our mom over the past nineteen months of her life. We will meet you in the morning, momma.
Online condolences may be sent to the Blevins family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website, following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
