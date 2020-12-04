Pauline Osborne Lawson was born in Lee County, VA on February 18, 1922 and departed this life December 1, 2020 at the age of 98 years, 9 months and 13 days.
The family will receive friends from 4-7:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Hurd, Rev. Robert Fletcher and Rev. Rick Vannoy. Robert and Charlotte Fletcher will be singing.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Scott Mellons, Carl Osborne, David Osborne, Ezra Summey, Tyler Lavigne, and Jamie Maynes. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Wallen, Dwight Wallen, Dennis Wallen, Jeff Wallen and Terry Wallen.