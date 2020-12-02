Pauline Osborne Lawson was born in Lee County, VA on February 18, 1922 and departed this life December 1, 2020 at the age of 98 years, 9 months and 13 days. She was the daughter of the late Orbin and Maxie Horton Osborne. Pauline graduated from Blackwater High School and worked on the family farm before moving to Kingsport. She married Elder Carl Lawson on February 7, 1947 and to this union was born 1 daughter and 2 sons.
Pauline was saved at an early age and joined Blackwater Lick “Big Door” Church. As a part of the Osborne Quartet, she was privileged to sing in many churches throughout the tri-state region. She lived her life serving the Lord through her songs of praise and in any way she could help the church. She was a true example of the virtuous woman spoken of in Proverbs.
Upon moving to Kingsport, she worked at J.P. Stevens Cotton Mill and the Kingsport Press. She studied hard to obtain her cosmetology license, later working as a Hair Dresser.
She was the last remaining sibling of her family, being preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elder Carl Lawson; 4 sisters, Rubena Osborne, Nannie Kate Wallen, Madge Canter and Peggy Mellons; and 2 brothers, Johnny and Delano Osborne, and 1 grandson, Dustin Lawson.
Survivors include 1 daughter, Betty Ann Baker (Hershel); 2 sons, Carl Lawson, Jr. (Linda) and Danny Lawson (Becky); 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of friends and relatives.
Her greatest joy in this life was serving the Lord. Always willing to lend a helping hand, she touched countless lives over the years. Her suffering is over, her legs are steady and she is at rest with the Lord in that place she sung about for so many years.
The family will receive friends from 4-7:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Hurd, Rev. Robert Fletcher and Rev. Rick Vannoy. Robert and Charlotte Fletcher will be singing.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Scott Mellons, Carl Osborne, David Osborne, Ezra Summey, Tyler Lavigne, and Jamie Maynes. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Wallen, Dwight Wallen, Dennis Wallen, Jeff Wallen and Terry Wallen.